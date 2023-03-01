Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the new academic session is about to start within weeks in the federal capital, the city’s educational institutions are facing a shortage of 837 teachers against the sanctioned 5252 posts. According to the official documents, the Islamabad model schools and colleges (boys/ girls) are operating with a 16 percent shortage of the teaching staff as a whopping 837 seats are presently lying vacant against the total 5252 sanctioned posts.

The federal government educational institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education have been lying vacant for a long time, badly disrupting academic activities. According to details, there are 270 sanctioned posts of senior teachers in 26 Islamabad model colleges (boys/girls) in the federal capital while the filled posts remained 220, suggesting that 50 seats of the teachers have been lying vacant since long. Similarly, sanctioned posts for the junior teachers in these 26 colleges are 280 and the filled posts remained 203 thus leaving 77 posts vacant.

Furthermore, there are 238 sanctioned posts of lecturers (male) for Middle to HSSC level with 123 posts filled and 115 vacant. Similarly, there are 279 sanctioned posts for lecturers (female) for Middle to HSSC level in the 26 Islamabad model colleges while the number of filled posts stands at 249 with 30 seats vacant. As far as Islamabad schools (male/ female) are concerned, there are 1509 sanctioned posts of EST with 1282 filled and 227 seats vacant. Similarly, there are 2676 sanctioned seats of SET in these schools with 2338 seats presently occupied and 338 seats vacant.

According to officials, no teacher is working without pay, however, three daily wage teachers are working in IMSG, Maira Beri and they have been paid salary up to 30 August 2022 and further their salary bills up to 31 January 2023 are under process in the AGPR.