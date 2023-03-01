Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police took prompt action against underage motorcyclists and drivers and imposed fines on them under the campaign of Special Traffic education and enforcement, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign in order to solve the traffic related problems faced by the citizens on roads, he added. He said that campaign is underway against underage bikers, those involved in rash driving and violating traffic rules. Under the supervision of chief traffic officer Islamabad, zonal DSP’s are ensuring strict action against those violating traffic rules.