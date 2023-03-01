Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday said that the system of issuance of police char­acter certificate, re-quired by the cit­izens to apply for admission, schol­arship, visa, job and im-migration abroad had been upgraded with new features and approved by the Po-lice Executive Board.

The IG Punjab said that under these new features, the detailed record of the citizens declared innocent by the police investigation and courts would be registered in the character certifi­cate, in which their details would be pre-sent with accuracy.

Similarly, the character certificate of the citizens who had been impli­cated in false cases would be issued with accuracy of record so that these innocent citizens did not have to face problems for employment, obtaining visa, admis-sion to educational insti­tutions or immigration just because of character cer-tificate, he added.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police character certificate of all the citizens of the province who obeyed laws was clear, but if a citizen was facing diffi-culties in obtaining the character certificate despite being innocent, he should immediately contact the con­cerned authorized officer.

The IG Punjab said that accord­ing to the new features, the detailed record of innocent citizens involved in false FIRs would be registered in character cer-tificate so that they did not face any problem and could eas­ily apply not only for admission for education abroad, scholarships, visa, job and immigration, but also be able to proceed with full attention in the fulfillment of their goals.