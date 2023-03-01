Share:

SWABI - Dr abid Jameel, advisor to the Chief Minister on health in Khyber pakhtunkhwa, paid a visit to Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) on Tuesday. prof. shams-U-rehman, Dean/CeO of Gajju Khan Medical College, and Dr amjad Mehboob, hospital Director, welcomed the health advisor.

The health advisor, along with additional secretary health niaz Mohammad and DhO swabi abdul Latif, conducted a thorough examination of the hospital’s various departments and health facilities.

The delegation reviewed the health facilities provided to patients by visiting the hospital’s ICU, Dialysis Unit, OpD, and the newly established emergency and burn ICU. Dr abid Jamil expressed his satisfaction with the health services offered at the hospital.

During a briefing to the health advisor, hospital Director Dr amjad Mehboob stated that the hospital’s OpD has increased from 1,000 to 1,600 per day, while emergency cases have increased from 300 to 700 per day. The advisor was briefed by Dean/CeO GKMC/BKMC-MTI that the hospital has controlled an 80% referral system and that all patients are now treated here.