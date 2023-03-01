Share:

PESHAWAR - The Inspector General of Police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, paid a visit to police station Mattani on the outskirts of Peshawar on Tuesday. On this occasion, the IGP was accompanied by the Chief Capital Police of Peshawar. The police chief went through the police station’s various registers and reviewed the case registration. The IGP also inspected various sections of the police station, including the police lockup, sanitation, CCTV cameras, and security measures.

A practical demonstration of directly supervising the camera monitoring system was also shown to the IGP at the time. The IGP also met with the officers stationed at the police station to brief him on the problems and difficulties they face in the line of duty.

The police officers were pleasantly surprised to find the IGP amongst them and reaffirmed their commitment to performing their duties following the attached public expectations.

The IGP also recognised the officers for their dedication to duty. The IG Police also went on the roof of the police station and personally reviewed the adopted security measures on various sides to avert any possible miscreant attack. In light of his detailed visit to the police station, the IGP also issued necessary instructions to the concerned police high-ups.