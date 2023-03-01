Share:

peshawar - The Khyber pakhtunkhwa public service Commission has scheduled ability tests for the positions of audiologist, Instructor Forestry, Junior Instructor Forestry, Sub Divisional Forest Officer, Forest Ranger, Data Analyst, Research Officer/ Farm Manager, Homeopathic Doctor, Parole/ Probation Officer, Assistant Director TIBB, Inspector of Boiler, Deputy Demographer, Clinical psychologist, web administrator, Computer programmer from 07-03-2023 to 14-03- 2023. ( excluding saturday and sunday).

The Khyber pakhtunkhwa public service Commission’s website, www.kppsc.gov.pk, has information on examination centres and roll numbers. no individual admission letter/roll no: slip will be issued/ distributed to any candidate.

If a candidate does not receive notification of his/her test via website SMS or E-Mail, he/she may obtain confirmation of his/her status from the office on any working day by calling 091-9214131-9212897, 9213750-9213563 (ext: no. 182/203/105/180). The Controller examination Conduct Khyber pakhtunkhwa public service Commission made the announcement.