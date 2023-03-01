LAHORE - The Institute of Microbiology (IoM) of the Univer-sity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised an interactive session of passing-out Medical Lab Technology (MLT) students/ graduates on campus. Director Admin Health Zone Lab Lahore Nadeem Ashraf was the resource person and delivered a lecture to the UVAS passing-out MLT graduates. Director IoM Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Anjum, Dr Shahan Azeem and 55 MLT fresh graduates were present. Nadeem Ashraf delivered lecture on soft skills needed for the MLT internees, future opportunities and professional ethics. The aim of the interaction was to impart professional knowledge and skills to young professional graduates.
Our Staff Reporter
March 01, 2023
