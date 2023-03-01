Share:

LAHORE - The Institute of Microbiology (IoM) of the Univ­er-sity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised an interactive session of pass­ing-out Medical Lab Technology (MLT) students/ graduates on campus. Director Admin Health Zone Lab Lahore Nadeem Ashraf was the resource person and delivered a lecture to the UVAS pass­ing-out MLT graduates. Director IoM Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Anjum, Dr Shahan Azeem and 55 MLT fresh graduates were present. Nadeem Ashraf delivered lecture on soft skills needed for the MLT internees, future opportuni­ties and professional ethics. The aim of the inter­action was to impart professional knowledge and skills to young professional graduates.