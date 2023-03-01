Share:

PESHAWAR - A meeting held here on Tuesday with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Mohammad Zubair in the chair reviewed and finalised arrangements for the first digital census of the country.

He directed the Secretary Regional Transport Authority to make arrangements for provision of vehicles for census conducting teams and police for the provision of fool-proof security for them.

The first national digital census is beginning from March 1, 2023. He further directed all concerned institutions to make mutual coordination more effective and stronger.