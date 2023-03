Share:

Peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, hamid Khan, inspected the police Training College hungu on Tuesday. when the Caretaker Minister arrived, he was greeted by Commandant pTC, Faseehuddin. During his visit, the caretaker minister laid the foundation stone for the pTC mosque and reviewed the college’s development progress.

The Minister commended pTC’s performance and training standards, as well as the professionalism of its training staff.