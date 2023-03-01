Share:

HYDERABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani has blamed Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for making the people pay for the incompetence of its staff by causing outages and delivering unjust bills to their consumers. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the MNA said the staff always invented excuses to justify the miseries being caused to the consumers. “The people are being forced to run from pillar to post though it is a matter of a fault in a transformer or the transmission system or the correction of wrong bills,” he lamented. He deplored that neither a solution to the power theft was being found nor the problem of extended hours of scheduled load shedding, which was based on the line losses criteria, was being resolved. The MNA said the summer season was on the horizon but no steps had been taken to upgrade the transmission system. He demanded that the HESCO should drastically reduce the scheduled and unscheduled outages and the consumers’ complaints pertaining to wrong and detection bills should be addressed on priority.