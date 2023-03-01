Share:

ISLAMABAD - As part of continuous relief assis­tance on Prime Minister’s in­struction to the people of coun­tries affected by the deadly earthquake, the National Disas­ter Management (NDMA) has dispatched the first shipment through Naval Ship NASR from KTP West Wharf Karachi. Fed­eral Minister for Maritime Af­fairs, Faisal Subzwari, Turkish Consul General Jamal Sangu and Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Faisal Abbasi graced the departure ceremony of the ship, a news release said. This consignment contains large family-sized winterized tents & blankets as per the current need of quake affectees in Tür­kiye whereas generators, dry rations, medicines and clothing for the victims in Syria. The ship carrying 1,000 tonnes of assis­tance goods for the two coun­tries has departed today and would reach the destination within 14 days. Federal Minis­ter Faisal Subzwari expressed his sincere condolences for the loss of precious lives due to the earthquake in both countries and assured him of every pos­sible help from the government and the people of Pakistan