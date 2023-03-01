Share:

ISlAMABAD - Pakistan and Kuwait yesterday celebrated the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties and vowed to further strengthen the relationship.

A commemorative logo of the 60th anniversary was unveiled in the joint event organised here by the foreign ministry and the Kuwait embassy. A photo exhibition was also inaugurated by the minister of state, depicting various aspects of the bilateral relations between the two countries as well as high-level exchanges.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps, UN and government officials, the business community, academia, media, and civil society attended the joint event.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar hailed the historic bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the State of Kuwait which had been cemented over the past six decades. She also highlighted the deep-seated nature of relations between the two countries, characterized by fraternal ties, common aspirations and values as well as bright prospects for future cooperation. Ambassador of Kuwait Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi mentioned the history of brotherly relations between two countries and its people, spanning over sixty years.

He said Kuwait hosts a significant Pakistani diaspora playing a critical role in the development and prosperity of both nations.

The joint event marked the beginning of year-long activities that would be organized both in Kuwait and Pakistan with a view to transforming the fraternal ties into more concrete and mutually rewarding economic relations.