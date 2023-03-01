Share:

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman says Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding cooperative relationship with the United States.

He said that while talking to the Legislative Assembly' Committee of California led by its head Chris R. Holden in Lahore.

He said the performance of education and health sectors is being improved with the cooperation of United States.

Expressing pleasure to make Punjab and California as a sister provinces, he pledged to bring improvement in agriculture, Information Technology, education, tourism and industries.

The Governor also said that plentiful opportunities are available for foreign investment in agriculture and textile sector of the province.