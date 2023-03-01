Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Per­vez Ashraf has said that it is an era of Parliaments and people to people contacts. He said that enhancing par­liamentary diplomacy is key to fur­ther strengthen ties among nations. He said that both Pakistan and Hun­gary enjoy cordial relations which can be further strengthened by en­hancing parliament to parliament contacts. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Pak-Hun­gary Friendship group at Parliament House Islamabad. Hungarian Ambas­sador to Pakistan Béla Fazekas was also present in the meeting.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf stated that Pakistan deeply values its ties with Hungary both bilaterally and in European Union. He said that Islamabad ap­preciates Hungary`s support to Paki­stan at multilateral forums. He said that establishment of Parliamentary friendship group between the par­liament of both countries was an important development. He also ap­preciated the initiative of Hungarian Government to provide largest num­ber of higher educational scholar­ship to Pakistani youth. He stressed on Pakistani youth to fully utilize this opportunity. Welcoming partici­pants, Convener of the PFG Mehnaz Akber Aziz, apprised about pivotal role played by the PFG to promote bi­lateral and parliamentary relations. She also shared that efforts were un­derway to create Air link and expand cooperation in socio-economic sec­tor between both countries.