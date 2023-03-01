ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that it is an era of Parliaments and people to people contacts. He said that enhancing parliamentary diplomacy is key to further strengthen ties among nations. He said that both Pakistan and Hungary enjoy cordial relations which can be further strengthened by enhancing parliament to parliament contacts. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Pak-Hungary Friendship group at Parliament House Islamabad. Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Béla Fazekas was also present in the meeting.
Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf stated that Pakistan deeply values its ties with Hungary both bilaterally and in European Union. He said that Islamabad appreciates Hungary`s support to Pakistan at multilateral forums. He said that establishment of Parliamentary friendship group between the parliament of both countries was an important development. He also appreciated the initiative of Hungarian Government to provide largest number of higher educational scholarship to Pakistani youth. He stressed on Pakistani youth to fully utilize this opportunity. Welcoming participants, Convener of the PFG Mehnaz Akber Aziz, apprised about pivotal role played by the PFG to promote bilateral and parliamentary relations. She also shared that efforts were underway to create Air link and expand cooperation in socio-economic sector between both countries.