Share:

Down here there was no wind, no snow, no ice,

no dead things reaching out to grab you, only dreams and rushlight and the kisses of the ravens. And the whisperer in darkness.

–George R.R. Martin

Iceland is known to have a few of the world’s most breathtaking ice caves. They are formed when meltwater runs under or through glaciers, melting them as a result and leaving behind a passageway within the glacier. During the summer, warmers temperatures will melt the ice on top of the glacier and this will run down the crevasses of the ice and form sinkholes. This results in the creation of shafts that descend to the bottom of the glacier and create a spectacle for mankind to watch. The crystal cave is one such example. It is born out of the largest glacier in Europe and since 2011, the cave has formed in the same location. The light pouring through the thick blue ice illuminates the entire cave. At a single time, the cave can accommodate 100 people.