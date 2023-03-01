Share:

LAHORE - Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in an important match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 today (Wednesday) at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Karachi Kings are at number four while Peshawar Zalmi are number five on the points table. Both sides will play out their hearts to win the crucial match to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Kings are in a strong position because of their thrashing win over Multan Sultans at National Bank Cricket in Karachi while Babar Azam-led Zalmi lost their last match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium. Imad Wasim-led Karachi finally clicked against Multan on Sunday.

They made a few prominent changes, which paid off. Haider Ali was replaced by Tayyab Tahir, while Tabraiz Shamsi took Imran Tahir’s place. The two newcomers delivered for their side with Tayyab scoring a half-century and Shamsi claiming three wickets against Multan. Karachi also got a boost in their batting lineup as English wicketkeeper-batter Adam Rossington joined the squad in Lahore last night. But they are likely to be without their main bowler Muhammad Amir, who sustained a groin injury against Multan Sultans on February 22.

The pacer didn’t play the match against Sultans in the second leg and might miss the Zalmi clash. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi couldn’t chase the mammoth 241-run target against Lahore as they were restricted to 201 runs in 20 overs. Despite the defeat, Peshawar had some good takeaways from the game as Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Saim Ayub again found their way back to scoring runs for the side.

After the departure of Muhammad Haris and Babar Azam, Saim and Cadmore put on a magnificent 91-run partnership off just 44 balls. However, the Yellow Storm’s power hitters, including Rovman Powell, James Neesham, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, haven’t delivered with the bat yet. Peshawar will aim to make a comeback, while Karachi will eye to secure back-to-back wins after their dismal start to their PSL campaign.