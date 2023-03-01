Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan committed to complete reforms agreed in IMF plan n Inaugurates ‘School on Wheels’ project in Islamabad n Directs minimum loadshedding in upcoming summer.
ISLAMABAD - The Asian Development Bank Tuesday expressed its readiness to continue working closely with Pakistan in addressing its economic challenges.
The commitment was expressed by a delegation of Executive Directors of the Asian Development Bank of China, Japan and South Korea, which called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The delegation expressed satisfaction over government's efforts in addressing big challenge of devastation caused by the recent floods.
Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister expressed gratitude for ADB's longstanding association with Pakistan and for being a reliable partner in the socioeconomic development of Pakistan. He lauded ADB's generous support to Pakistan during 2022 floods.
The prime minister appreciated ADB's financing across key economic sectors of Pakistan, particularly transport, energy, climate change and social sector. He expressed the hope that ADB would continue its strong partnership with Pakistan in addressing the country’s macroeconomic challenges. PM Shehbaz Sharif apprised the delegation of the 9th review under the IMF program and said it is progressing well with staff level agreement expected in the next few days. The prime minister underlined that Pakistan was committed to complete the reforms agreed in the programme.
‘LOADSHEDDING IN SUMMER’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure completion of all projects of power sector and solarization in the country within the stipulated time. He was chairing a high-level a meeting in Islamabad to review progress on power sector projects and measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers in summer.
The prime minister directed that there should be no load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar in Ramazan and minimum load-shedding should be done in the upcoming summer. He also directed to accelerate the process of solarizing the government buildings.
Expressing dismay over the delay in laying of Thar-Matiari 500KV transmission line, the prime minister ordered departmental action against those responsible for negligence. He said the National Transmission and Dispatch Board should be re-constituted. Shehbaz Sharif said energy conservation policy be promoted through a media campaign and by including it in the curriculum of schools and colleges. He directed all the provinces to ensure strict implementation of energy saving measures.
‘SCHOOL ON WHEELS’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday terming children the ‘future builders of the nation’ said the government would provide maximum educational facilities to them.
Addressing the launch of mobile schools under the project ‘School on wheels’, he said the step would increase the literacy rate in the country, particularly in the rural areas.
In the first phase, the mobile schools consisting of eight buses will provide primary-level education to the children of Islamabad and adjoining areas.
The buses have been equipped with computers, desks, whiteboards, and LCDs, to create an effective teaching and learning environment.
Shehbaz Sharif said the government would increase the number of buses and expand the project to the rest of the country and Azad Kashmir.
He expressed satisfaction that the project would mainstream the children in rural areas who faced the unavailability of modern educational facilities. Also, he said, the mobile library would promote a reading culture among the children. He said education was a vital factor to make a society developed and cultured.
The prime minister on the occasion interacted with the schoolchildren and encouraged them to take interest in learning. Earlier, the prime minister launched the countrywide Spring plantation campaign by planting a sapling. He urged civil society and the general public to participate in the plantation drive to save future generations. He pointed out that cities were transforming into concrete jungles and the deteriorating environment needed urgent rectification through the plantation of trees.
Meanwhile, Minister for Power Engr Khuram Dastgir has said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) main concern pertains to the circular debt management during the next fiscal year and is seeking guarantees in this regard.
In the negotiations with IMF, the main concern of the fund is pertaining to circular debt, not for the ongoing but for the upcoming fiscal year, Khurram Dastgir said while responding to a query on the status of Pakistan and IMF talks.
While addressing a press conference, the minister further said that IMF wants guarantee regarding the government circular debt management plan for the next fiscal year.
However, the minister reiterated that there will be no increase in the base power tariff.
The minister also announced that Shanghai Thar Coal Power Project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has started generating 1320 megawatt electricity using local coal.
The PDM government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, made hectic efforts to produce electricity using local fuel and succeeded to add 1980 Megawatts electricity from Thar Coal in the system during the past 10 months.
Similarly, another project of ThalNova Thar Coal Power with the generation capacity of 330MW which was delayed for several years, particularly from 2018 to 2022, had also been synchronized during mid February. He said that, with the new addition, the total electricity generation from Thar coal has reached to 2640 Megawatt, which will not only minimise load-shedding, but also help in reducing the power tariff in the country. Khurram Dastgir said Thar coal have 175 tons of coal reserves which is sufficient to generate 100,000 megawatts of electricity. So far only 2640 MW is being generated from Thar coal, but it is good that all the doubts regarding Thar coal have been removed. It has established across the world that Thar coal can be used for power generation.
Another project of Bolan-Gwadar Transmission Line, for the import of additional 100MW electricity from Iran, has also been completed, and will be inaugurated soon by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. By mid March, this line will formally start operations and will transmit additional 100MW electricity from Iran to Gwadar, Khurram said.
He said the government has launched a project of generating 6000 Megawatt electricity through solar energy, and in the first phase, request for proposal for establishing a 600 megawatts project in Muzaffargarh has also been floated.”We expect that the bidding will be on April 17, which will result the launching of solar project at cheaper rates,” he added.