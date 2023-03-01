Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police registered 1,526 cases of dacoity, theft and highway robberies during the last two months.

A spokesperson for the CPO office said here Tuesday that 1,526 applications were received through Rescue-15 (Pukar) office for the registration of theft, daco­ity and highway robbery cases. Giving details, he said that Madi­na division police registered 434 cases, Lyallpur division police registered 377 cases, Iqbal divi­sion police 342 cases, Jarranwala division 233 cases and Sadr divi­sion police regisrered140 cases.

He said that Rescue-15 (Pu­kar) received 3,737 calls related to dacoity and robbery during the last 55 days, of which, 338 were bogus.

TEN GANGSTERS HELD

Faisalabad Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested ten robbers of three gangs and recov­ered illicit weapons, motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, Balochni police conducted a raid and arrested 4 dacoits of a gang including ring leader Aftab aka Fabi, Usman, Habib, etc.

Similarly, Satiana police ar­rested three dacoits of a Hajji Mu­hammad gang. Whereas, Dijkot police arrested three outlaws of another gang identified as Zee­shan, Muhammad Ali, etc. The police recovered 5 motorcycles, 10 pistols, mobile phones, cash and other valuables from their possession. Further investiga­tion was underway.

WOMAN AMONG THREE KILLED IN VARIOUS INCIDENTS

Three people, including a woman, were killed in different incidents here on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle on Jaranwala Road.

As a result, Saira Bibi of Chak No109-RB died on the spot, whereas her spouse Tahir was injured.

In the second incident, Naeem Khan, 43, of Rasool Nagar com­mitted suicide by hanging him­self due to unknown reasons.

An unidentified motorcyclist was killed when he collided with a truck on Narwala Road.