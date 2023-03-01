ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was ridiculing the judiciary. PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that when Imran Khan appeared in court, he seemed to be in an attacking mood. “This should be condemned as much as possible. Breaking the gate and cameras of the judicial complex is equivalent to attacking the judiciary,” he said in a statement. The PPP leader said the “rioting and hooliganism inside and outside the court from which the accused sought justice is a question mark. What happened in the premises of Judicial Complex Islamabad is a reflection of gangster mentality,” Bukhari said that Imran Khan was responsible for social destruction in the name of politics. “Imran Khan gave full blessings to those who broke the gates and cameras of the court, which is not only sad but also dangerous,” he added.
