ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yes­terday alleged that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was ridiculing the judi­ciary. PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that when Imran Khan ap­peared in court, he seemed to be in an attacking mood. “This should be condemned as much as possible. Breaking the gate and cameras of the judicial complex is equivalent to at­tacking the judiciary,” he said in a statement. The PPP leader said the “rioting and hooligan­ism inside and outside the court from which the accused sought justice is a question mark. What happened in the premises of Judicial Complex Islamabad is a reflection of gangster mentality,” Bukhari said that Imran Khan was re­sponsible for social destruc­tion in the name of politics. “Imran Khan gave full bless­ings to those who broke the gates and cameras of the court, which is not only sad but also dangerous,” he added.