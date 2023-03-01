Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that it was the collective obligation of the society to ensure the protection and maintenance of the plants after the plantation.

He expressed these views after inaugurating the plan­tation campaign 2023 here on Tuesday. Planting trees was an ongoing charity and the best way to serve hu­manity, he added.

“Planting more and more trees was very important to keep the environment clean. People should actively par­ticipate in the national cam­paign by planting saplings in their homes during the plan­tation campaign,” he said.

The chief secretary said that plants and trees would enhance the natural beauty of cities and also provide clean environment to the people. “The aim of the plan­tation drive is to encourage people to plant more trees. It is our collective responsi­bility to join this good work by planting as many saplings as possible during the cam­paign,” he said.

“There is a need to raise awareness about the impor­tance of plantation among the students of schools and colleges,” Uqaili said, add­ing that green belt would be mandatory in every devel­opment project.