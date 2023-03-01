LAHORE - Provincial Ombudsman Major (R) Azam Sulaiman said on Tuesday that 95 percent of the complaints received so far had been re-solved. The Provincial Ombudsman was committed to ensure free-of-cost justice for the all segments of society, he added. He was talking to business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) where LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Executive Committee mem-bers were also present. Major (R) Azam Sulaiman claimed that Provincial Ombudsman had remarkable achievement including helpline 1050. The institution digitalized and made functional on 24/7 basis. Provincial Ombudsman was synchronized with Regional Offices of Ombudsman working in all the districts of Punjab, he added. He said that the Provincial Ombudsman was monitoring and evaluating perfor-mance of investigation officer, and it had also constructed buildings of re-gional offices in five districts including D.G. Khan, Muzaffargarh, Mianwali, Jhang and Attock which were completed in 2022 and now operational. He added that the Provincial Ombudsman was resolving the complaints regarding police, revenue administration, local government, housing department, health and education sectors in a winsome manner. He said, “If someone wants to review the decisions of the Provincial Ombuds-man, which happens in very few cases, he can appeal to the Governor of Punjab. If there is an objection to the Governor’s decision, they can go to the High Court, but the number of such cases is very few. Most people accept the deci-sions of the Provincial Ombudsman.”
