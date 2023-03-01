Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Ombudsman Major (R) Azam Sulaiman said on Tuesday that 95 percent of the com­plaints received so far had been re-solved. The Provin­cial Ombudsman was com­mitted to ensure free-of-cost justice for the all segments of society, he added. He was talking to business commu­nity here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) where LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Execu­tive Committee mem-bers were also present. Major (R) Azam Sulaiman claimed that Provincial Ombudsman had remarkable achievement in­cluding helpline 1050. The institution digitalized and made functional on 24/7 basis. Provincial Ombuds­man was synchronized with Regional Offices of Ombuds­man working in all the dis­tricts of Punjab, he added. He said that the Provincial Om­budsman was monitoring and evaluating perfor-mance of investigation officer, and it had also constructed build­ings of re-gional offices in five districts including D.G. Khan, Muzaffargarh, Mi­anwali, Jhang and Attock which were completed in 2022 and now operational. He added that the Provincial Ombudsman was resolving the complaints regarding po­lice, revenue administration, local government, housing department, health and edu­cation sectors in a winsome manner. He said, “If someone wants to review the deci­sions of the Provincial Om­buds-man, which happens in very few cases, he can appeal to the Governor of Punjab. If there is an objection to the Governor’s decision, they can go to the High Court, but the number of such cases is very few. Most people accept the deci-sions of the Provin­cial Ombudsman.”