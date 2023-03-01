Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in an at­tempted murder case filed by Pakistan Mus­lim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Jus­tice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of Khan’s petition and granted interim bail to PTI chief till March 9, against surety bonds worth of Rs100,000. Earlier, the police barred the journal­ists from entering the court premises and also tortured them including senior jour­nalist Sabib Bashir and Syed Zeeshan Haider.

The IHC chief justice took notice of this incident and summoned the inspector general (IG) of Islamabad police and chief commis­sioner to appear before the court on Wednesday (to­day). The case of ‘attempted murder’ was registered at the Secretariat police station in the federal capital against him on the complaint of PML-N leader Mohsin Ran­jha who claimed that he was attacked by the PTI protest­ers when he was visiting the office of the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) on 21.10.2022.

The PTI chairman moved the IHC through his counsels Barrister Salman Safdar, In­tazar Hussain Panjhuta Ad­vocate and others and cited Ranjha and the state as re­spondents.

Khan stated in his petition that his political opponents in the federal government falsely implicated him in a series of frivolous / bogus criminal cases registered at numerous forums. He add­ed that the instant FIR No 463 /22 dated 21.10.2022 is also a product of conspir­acy and malafide intent of the political rivals / prose­cution to tarnish the peti­tioner’s reputation.

He adopted the stance that being aggrieved with the false implication in this bogus case the petitioner approached the district and sessions court, Islamabad at the first instance for the grant of pre-arrest bail un­der section 498 CrPC 1898, but the case of the petition­er was adjourned due to his inability to travel that re­sulted from multiple fire­arm injuries.