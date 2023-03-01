Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters showed up in the federal capital on Tuesday to receive party Chairman Imran Khan who travelled by road from Lahore to appear in the courts in connec­tion with cases registered against him on different charges.

A day earlier, the central leadership of the party had tasked three former PTI MNAs from Islamabad to bring as much crowd as they can to give a warm reception to former prime minister Khan who has been staying at his residence in Zaman Park, La­hore, since he survived an assassina­tion attempt in November last year.

It was a tough day for the residents of the capital city as there was an ex­traordinary rush on different roads and main venues as PTI workers had started gathering at different places since morning. Many had gathered at the main Zero Point of the capital. A sizable number of PTI supporters drove to the main Lahore-Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza to receive their party chief and accompanied Khan to Islamabad’s judicial complex in the form of a rally. Flower petals were showered on the convoy of chair­man PTI from overhead bridges of the capital. Some unpleasant scenes were also witnessed at the judicial complex when PTI workers and sup­porters broke into its premises. Is­lamabad Police said that PTI workers resorted to vandalism in the judicial complex and a case has been reg­istered under different sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-terror­ism Act (ATA). It said that an attempt has been made to attack the courts through a plan and as many 25 ac­cused have been arrested in the case. It added that some armed people have also been taken into custody.