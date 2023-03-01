Share:

LAHORE - Clashes erupted outside Zaman Park between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police party during the removal of secu­rity barriers, barbwires and tents. PTI workers holding sticks in their hands faced off with the police par­ty dur-ing the removal of security barriers outside Imran Khan’s resi­dence. The La-hore police reached Zaman Park and started removing security barriers from PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence. As per de­tails, the tents, chairs, security bar­riers and barbwires were re-moved by the police.

The sources said, the action is being taken in the wake of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Lahore. Meanwhile, a plea has been filed with the Lahore High Court, seek­ing clearance of the road outside Zaman Park. The plea was fired by a citizen in which the Punjab govern­ment, CTO Lahore and others have been made respondents. “Canal Road remains jammed due to the presence of PTI workers, ” the plea stated and added the basic rights of the citizens are being violated.