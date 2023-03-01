Share:

KARACHI - As many as 19 people have been recruited on the disabled quota in DMC East and they got their appointment letters due to the efforts of Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed. On this occasion, he said it is our good luck that this noble work has been done by us. He appreciated the services of the officers for making efforts for recruitment on disability quota. Focal person Imtiaz Bhutto, Superintending Engineer Mubeen Sheikh, Directors Khursheed Ali, Tauqeer Abbas, Irshad Ali and Admin Officer Muhammad Asghar were also present on the occasion.