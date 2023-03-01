Share:

LAHORE-As Pakistan observes Protein Day along with many countries, ‘Right To Protein’, a public health awareness initiative, has announced the launch of Pakistan’s first-ever protein calculator called ‘Protein-O-Meter’.

Citizens can access the Protein-O-Meter tool by logging on to ‘Right To Protein’. Protein-O-Meter can help citizens to calculate their daily protein requirement basis individual information such as body profile, type of lifestyle and by sharing detailed inputs of the food consumed at different times of the day. The Protein-O-Meter can assess protein content in local cuisines and dishes such as nihari, lobia curry, trotter’s curry, mutton karahi, etc. The goal of this tool is to showcase the protein gap in one’s diet, act as a reminder to all citizens to be aware of their protein goals and consume one-fourthof protein in every meal. While protein is the most essential macronutrient for our overall well-being, protein deficiency continues to be a trigger for many health concerns. Experts in Pakistan suggest that awareness of protein foods, their benefits and long-term behaviour change among citizens is the need of the hour. To drive this mission, ‘Protein Day’ and tools such as the ‘Protein-O-Meter’ will help drive self-awareness and behaviour change.

This year, Protein Day observes the theme of ‘Easy Access to Protein for All’. The goal this year is to therefore draw attention to the accessibility of protein foods and encourage citizens to learn more about the many protein food choices available. The day will help drive nutritional education drive on protein at different platforms in the country, including social media-led mass awareness, supported by like-minded individuals, brands, organisations, experts, associations and more.