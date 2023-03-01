Share:

LAHORE - ‘Cash Benefit App’, designed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the secured workers of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), has disbursed more than Rs. 280 million among the PESSI workers so far. This was told in a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. The meeting was held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) and attended by PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Khurram Mushtaq, Director Nausheen Fayyaz and other officials. The participants of the meeting were apprised that more than 40,000 applications were submitted out of which 27,000 were approved to facilitate the deserving employees. Meanwhile, 9,000 applications have been rejected while 950 are still pending. Overall PESSI workers can apply for 11 different benefits through the PITB’s Cash Benefit App. On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the Cash Benefit App has proven to be an important step towards ensuring transparency. “The App has been efficiently assisting the department in pursuing paperless workflows and facilitating deserving candidates,” he added. The Cash Benefit App, a major leap forward towards automation of the PESSI, has enabled the department in making timely payments of financial benefits to registered workers while ensuring mutual convenience.