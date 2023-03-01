Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 1.58 against the dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 261.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 259.92. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 263.8 and Rs 266.5 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs 2.93 and closed at Rs 277.22 against the last day’s closing of Rs 274.29, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.91, whereas an increase of Rs 4.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 314.83 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 310.78. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 43 paisas and 40 paisas to close at Rs 71.19 and Rs 69.67 respectively.