ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was on Tuesday told that the 7.5m Saudi Riyal project of establishing King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Hospital at Taralai here is getting delayed due to design and modalities issues.

Senator Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand chaired the committee meeting which held a detailed discussion and scrutiny of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) proposed by the Ministry of NHSR&C for the next financial year 2023-2024. The representatives of DHO while numbering their schemes/ projects informed that the 7.5 million Saudi Riyal project of establishing King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Hospital at Taralai, Islamabad has been delayed due to design and modalities issues.

They informed the committee that 2 years have been wasted in the finalization of consultancy and that the Saudi officials were also not happy with the previous layout. Now the reevaluated design of the hospital will be discussed with the Saudi officials on 7th March 2023, the committee was told.

The committee was briefed in detail on the status of various projects under PSDP, including cost, duration, throw forward and projected demand. The committee after a threadbare discussion unanimously approved 36 ongoing projects conditionally.

The committee decided to visit the ongoing projects in August this year to learn about their status after completion. The ministry failed to satisfy the panel over its proposed 14 new projects for the year 2023-2024. The chair showed displeasure over the non-provision of the details of the new projects and asked the ministry to provide the list of projects priority-wise with full details in the next meeting.

The committee also showed intent to call representatives of PWD in the next meeting. The members while thoroughly discussing the proposed projects gave their suggestions/ recommendations pertaining to the different schemes of the ministry. The committee was also informed about the schemes related to the installation and operation of MRI machines in different government hospitals in the capital. It was told that the scheme related to the installment of an MRI machine worth 1.5 million US dollars at NIRM will be completed by 30 June 2023.

The panel showed annoyance over delay in the installation of the MRI machine at the NIRM. Representatives from PIMS also apprised the committee that MRI machine at PIMS will be functional in March while at Polyclinic, MRI will become operational in two months in a view to upgrade the radiology department at Polyclinic with the assistance of JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency). Concluding the meeting, the chairman committee showed his intent to revisit/ review the status of the ongoing projects (most of which will be completed as on 30 June 2023) of the ministry in August 2023.

In view to address the prevalent issues/ matters of different hospitals in the capital, the committee decided to start visiting hospitals from March 2023 to check their status and give suggestions for the improvement thereof.