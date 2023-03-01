Share:

PESHAWAR - Muhammad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has urged commercial banks to focus on promoting economic, trade, and industrial activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged tribal districts.

Mr Ishaq stated during a meeting with the Regional Head of the National Bank of Pakistan, Fakhkar Zaman, and Chief Manager NBP Saif ul Geer Khan Afridi at Chamber House on Tuesday that the role of the banking sector is critical in boosting trade and economic activities as well as industrialization in new industrial estates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged tribal districts.

He urged commercial banks to take proactive measures to provide all facilities to the business community and to make loans available on favourable terms and conditions to promote small, medium, and large-scale businesses and industries in the province.

The meeting also included SCCI vice president Ejaz Afridi and chamber Secretary General Sajjad Aziz. Mr Ishaq informed that the government is taking steps to promote economic, trade, and industrial activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged districts. He did, however, emphasise that commercial banks should offer investors one-stop shopping in the province’s tribal and settled areas.

The chamber president emphasised the importance of taking pragmatic steps to modernise operations and administration, as well as improving the behaviour and attitudes of commercial bank employees to restore consumer/client trust and improve the bank’s image.

Mr Ishaq stated that the Senate of Pakistan passed the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 as a result of the tireless efforts of a leading businessman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senator Mohsin Aziz, stating that the legislation would correct unjustified and inequitable credit lending, which has long been a demand of the smaller provinces. Before the bill’s passage, commercial banks’ loan disbursement against deposits from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan was only 1.35%, which will increase to around 5% after the bill’s passage. The SCCI chief stated at the meeting that this will promote more trade and industrialization in both provinces.

He urged the National Bank of Pakistan to focus on corporate and Islamic banking and to be proactive in modernising the bank. He also demanded that NBP provide all facilities to consumers, particularly commercial clients, at an optimal level. Fakhar Zaman, NBP regional head, stated that the bank is taking steps to improve its standards and provide consumers with the services they require and that the bank is making rapid progress as a result of these initiatives. The regional director provided information about National Financial Education Program training sessions for consumers. He promised that the NBP’s services would be available at all times to organise financial awareness sessions, seminars, and training workshops.