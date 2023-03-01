Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has vowed to set up an endowment fund for the welfare of sports journalists across the country. Sethi announced this on the recommendation of SJAL President Aqeel Ahmad.

“Sports journalists cover sports events and especially cricket throughout their life. They are humans too and need due medical treatment and financial assistance at the time of need. So this endowment fund will prove very beneficial for such passionate sports journalists.” The PCB MC Chairman also indicated to complete the governing board within two months.

“We are working on the completion of the PCB Governing Board and it is expected that by completing the election process in the next one and a half months, not only regional institutions will be restored but the governing board will also get completed.” Sethi said that before attending the ICC and ACC meetings, he would consult with the government and security agencies. “I will go to the ICC meeting where the decision regarding the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup will be taken.

There, I will remain to stick to my stance in principle, but before that I will also have consultations with the government and concerned institutions,” he said and added that the departments would also be in action in the upcoming domestic season. He said the Lahoris have come to the stadium in large numbers and added colour to the PSL matches.

“I want to increase the capacity of the stadium while building a hotel near the stadium for the convenience of the citizens. We have a place in Karachi while a meeting has been held with the Commissioner in Lahore to lease a place for a hotel so that a hotel can be built there and the problems of the fans may be reduced,” Sethi asserted