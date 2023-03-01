Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted five po­licemen accused of negligence in the Sheikhupura murder case, wherein eight people were axed to death.

The court acquitted former Station House Officer (SHO) Na­rang Abdul Wahab Khan, Assis­tant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Latif, ASI Mushtaq Qureshi, ASI Mu­hammad Rafi and ASI Amarul Hassan after holding that the al­legations of negligence could not be proved against them.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad But­tar conducted the proceedings on acquittal application of the policemen, and announced the verdict after hearing ar­guments of the parties.The accused policemen also ap-peared before the court dur­ing the proceedings and got their attendance marked. The policemen had filed the acquit­tal application, stating that the allegations of negligence were base-less and pleaded with the court to acquit them.

The police had registered a case against former SHO Na­rang Abdul Wahab Khan and four other police-men over charges of negligence and not taking timely action against the accused, Faiz Rasool, who al-legedly killed eight per­sons with an axe.

The accused, Faiz Rasool, had reportedly been detained by police just days earlier after attempting to attack another citizen with an axe. That citi­zen had remained unhurt after onlookers intervened and over­powered Rasool. Police eventu­ally released the suspect after his family pleaded that he suf­fered from mental illness.

Later, on October 8, the ac­cused murdered eight men in and around Hachar village in Sheikhupura. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing of Sheikhupura murder case till March 7 and summoned more witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing. The accused Faiz Rasool was also produced during the proceedings