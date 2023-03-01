Share:

SIALKOT - A delegation of the Univer­sity of Sialkot (USKT), un­der the leadership of Chair­man Board of Governors Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director USKT Muhammad Rehan Younas, and Direc­tor of International Link­ages Dr Rukhshanda Sal­eem would participate in the Eurasia Summit, which is taking place from March 1 to 3 in Istanbul, Turkey. According to a spokesper­son, the university would set up its separate booth there for convenience of those getting informa­tion about the USKT and Pakistan. The summit is the largest international higher education event in Eurasia and provides great networking and academic partnership opportunities for higher education insti­tutions from all around the world, he added.