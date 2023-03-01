Share:

LAHORE - Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) XI defeated London Media XI by 35 runs in a goodwill match played here at Model Town Greens Ground on Tuesday. SJAL XI, batting first, piled up a good total of 196-6. Muhammad Waqas shone with bat and smashed superb 98 runs while Adnan Butt scored 22, Hamza 20, Shehbaz Ali 12 and Imran Sohail 11 runs. From London Media XI, Usman and Akhtar Ali bowled well and claimed two wickets each while Ghulam Hussain dismissed one player. London Media, in reply, could score 161-5 in the allotted 20 overs.

Akhtar Ali top-scored with 38, Amir Khan 35 and Ghafran 22 runs. Imran Sohail excelled with ball for SJAL XI as he clinched three wickets while Hamza and Yusuf Anjum scored one each. SJAL’s Muhammad Waqas was declared man of the match for his excellent batting. Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi, CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, former Pakistan Team Manager Azhar Zaidi, Test cricketer Abid Ali, cricket organizers Sarfraz Ahmad, Shoaib Dar, Khurram Hafeez, Rana Anees Ahmed Khan and other prominent ones attended the match. At the prize distribution ceremony, Najam Sethi, along with Azhar Zaidi and DG SBP Tariq Qureshi, distributed trophies among the winners, runners-up and player of the match. London Media Cricket Club also presented glittering gold medals to the SJAL XI team.