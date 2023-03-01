Share:

MULTAN - A teenager was killed during a fight between two groups in the limits of the Shah Rukn-e-Alam police station. According to the police, 18-year-old Allah Rakha was physically tortured after he was mistakenly considered to be a member of the opposite party. He was shifted to the Nishtar Hospital by rescuers where he succumbed to injuries. The police have started further investiga­tion. None of those accused in the case have been arrested so far.