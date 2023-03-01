Share:

KARACHI-“Commercial and trade activities in Karachi and other major cities of the country were suspended while traffic was reported thin on roads on the call for a strike given by the TLP against increase in petroleum prices, inflation, unemployment and economic murder of traders,” said a TLP spokesperson in a statement.

There was less than normal traffic on roads in Baldia, Ittehad Town, Orangi Town, Korangi and Lyari in Karachi, added the spokesperson.

TLP chief Hafiz Saad Husain Rizvi, appreciated traders, public transporter operators and other segments of society for making the strike a ‘success’, and said that people were fed up with the present rulers and inflation. By holding the strike, the masses had declared that they would not tolerate tyranny any more, he said.

The Hafiz said the TLP had launched a protest movement and the shutterdown was its first step. A future course of action would be announced very soon, he added.

HYDERABAD: A partial strike was observed in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Badin districts in response to the TLP’s call.

While most medical stores and healthcare establishments functioned normally, main shopping centres, commercial areas, and markets, including Resham Bazaar, Shahi Bazaar, Chotki Ghitti, Phulelli and furniture bazaar in the city area, Latifabad and Qasimabad remained shut.

Shops on Station Road were opened after 5pm.

Some TLP activists burnt tyres and held protests in the Tilak Incline, Hirabad, Station Road, Hyder Chowk and old Sabzi Mandi Chowk areas during the day.

Operation of the Peoples Bus Service was suspended and vehicular traffic remained thin.

MIRPURKHAS: This district also witnessed a partial strike on TLP’s call. Some markets remained closed but shops along main thoroughfares, including Mirwah road, Gharibabad road, Newtown, M.A. Jinnah road, Jameel Shaheed road, Sir Syed road, Colony road, Hameed Pura Colony road, Iqbal road, Bhansinghabad road and Ring road remained open as usual. Vehicular traffic in the city and other parts of the district also plied normally.

The strike call was generally ignored in Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Mohammad and other parts of Mirpurkhas district.

BADIN: Several markets and bazaars in different towns of Badin district were partially closed on TLP’s call for a protest against inflation.

Group of youths riding motorbikes and raising slogans were seen enforcing a shutterdown.

On such group arrived at the Badin press club and spoke to local reporters.

The protesters condemned the massive price hike effected during the last few months. They demanded withdrawal of all notifications regarding revision of POL prices and effective steps to bring down prices of all essential commodities.

Meanwhile, a partial strike was observed in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Badin on a call given by the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for a nationwide shutterdown against unprecedented inflation and unbearable IMF conditionalities. The call was ignored in other parts of Sindh.

In Karachi, all major markets and bazaars, particularly those situated in district South, remained opened but vehicular traffic on most roads was reported thinner than normal, according to officials, traders’ bodies and leaders of different political parties. The TLP, however, claimed that the shutterdown in Karachi and other parts of the country remained successful.

South DIG Irfan Ali Baloch told media that all major markets in Saddar, Clifton and Defence remained opened. Some TLP workers, he said, attempted to create a law and order situation in the Keamari area. The area police took action to disperse them. They detained four activists but later released them, said the police officer.

The strike largely remained peaceful as no untoward incident was reported. However, in parts of district south and some other localities, protest demonstrations were held which caused disruption in a smooth flow of vehicular traffic, according to a traffic police spokesperson.

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad (AKTI) chairman Atiq Mir told media that businesses in the entire Saddar, Clifton, Tariq Road and M.A. Jinnah Road areas remained open. He said some shops and markets in parts of M.A. Jinnah Road, Old City areas and Malir remained closed. The traders’ body chief regretted that in some areas hooliganism was resorted to, but no major incident of violence took place. AKTI head said some traders, particularly in the Old City area, had supported the strike call. He suggested that the cause (inflation) of the strike was good but the strategy was ‘flawed’.