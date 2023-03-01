Share:

MOHMAND - The tribesmen’s local “Bejli action Committee” has announced a wheel jam strike on March 7 in Ghalanai, where the Mohmand express highway will also be closed to all vehicular traffic. The authorities violated the agreement to provide four hours of electricity every day; if there is vandalism during the protest, wapDa Ghalanai will bear responsibility. In this regard, action Committee members Malik nisar ahmad halimzai, Malik Muhammad ali shinwari, Fazal hadi, Jahangir Khan, abdul Majeed, ayaz Khan, salamat shah, wakil Khan, Malik ehsanullah, and Malik rashid ahmad halimzai stated during an emergency press conference at Mohmand press Club on Tuesday that wapDa officials two weeks ago agreed through an agreement that the supply of power of four hours per day made in the presence of aC has been broken and now the load shedding of electricity in the area has been brought to an end because the electricity supply to the area’s rural areas has been completely disrupted.

If the agreement is broken, the action committee has announced a full protest in District Mohmand on March 7, as well as a complete wheel jam strike in the area on the same day, and the peshawar Bajaur road/Mohmand express highway will be closed to all types of traffic. On the day of the protest, it has been decided that the locals will take a different route.

In addition, the Baazars of Lakaro, Mian Mandi, Chanda, Ghalanai, atta, ekkaghund, and all of the area’s small and large markets will be closed. he stated that if wapDa is a private organisation, they should immediately remove their installations from our lands, and if it is government, the entire district should have 12 hours of electricity supply. similarly, warsak Dam has already been built in our area, while Mohmand Dam is nearing completion, so the arrears due for 75 years of warsak Dam should be paid immediately, and all privileges of Mohmand Dam under construction should be granted only to Mohmand residents. a legal and constitutional right exists as well.

In this regard, the action Committee addressed the wapDa authorities and asked them to uphold the agreement reached with the Mohmand tribesmen, or else bear responsibility for vandalism during the protest. They stated that if our demand is not met during the March 7 protest, they will launch a civil disobedience movement and announce a boycott of polio vaccinations.