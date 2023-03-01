Share:

It was revealed on Monday during a National Assembly session that a total of Rs 65.2 million were spent by ministers during their foreign visits in 2022. This comes days after PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a national austerity plan in light of the severe financial crisis, and the exorbitant figure will not be received very well by the public, even though some of these trips were significant from a foreign policy and economic security perspective.

The National Assembly was informed about the expenditure on foreign trips and purchase of protocol vehicles during the government’s first nine months in power in response to a question posed by Ghous Bux Mahar of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). According to the details, 25 federal ministers and ministers of state made foreign visits in 2022. However, the information shared was partial because according to the reply submitted by the minister in charge of the Cabinet Division, the list contains only the visits which were routed through the Cabinet Division. In addition to this, the data is incomplete as the reply states that Mr. Ahsan Iqbal took a visit to Switzerland from Dec 12 to 14, but his name is missing from the list where expenditures have been mentioned.

Given how exceptional the circumstances currently are, one would expect the government to be more forthcoming and transparent, especially considering how many around the country are being crushed by the inflationary crisis. Further, the reply also did not mention the purposes of the visits as asked by Mr. Mahar in his query. These are relevant questions that must be answered, and it is the obligation of the government to come clean on such issues.

While the deputy speaker has referred the issue to the concerned committee to furnish complete details, there should be a transparent database where such information can be accessed by all the concerned stakeholders. There needs to be accountability across the board going forward if we are to alter our approach and make substantial reforms in order to secure economic stability and security. Thus far, it appears that the seriousness of the crisis has not yet dawned upon many within the corridors of power.