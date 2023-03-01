Share:

Tensions on the Pak-Afghan border are increasing day by day. Taliban 2.0 is failing to keep the peace between the two countries which has brought the two countries to the verge of war. After the Fall of Kabul, there were many predictions that Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan TTP will raise its militancy in Pakistan, especially in the areas like Balochistan. What happened in Bannu Counter Terrorism Department showed the again increase of terrorism in Pakistan however armed forces were able to regain full control over them. The rising militancy and terrorism in Pakistan are the result of failed diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Taliban officials.

Post Withdrawal position of Pakistan was very neutral, policies like strict border regulation, full fencing, and no more air or land access to US forces had put Pakistan in a neutral position which was a good foreign policy gesture towards the Taliban 2.0. If in the future the US tries to control the Pak-Afghan border it will result in more bloodshed on both sides.

The current economic and political turmoil in Pakistan has put itself in a very difficult situation. Pakistan is not in a state of handling another wave of terrorism as it is on the verge of default. The ultimate focus of the Civilian leadership is to bring Pakistan out of the economic crisis. During these hard times attacks from TTP have created panic. After the Islamabad bomb attack many foreigners have been advised by their country to leave Pakistan. On the other hand, mass rallies will be coming out as the general elections are not so far, both PTI and PDM will occupy most of the streets. With the mass number of people on streets it can be an easy target for TTP which can result in catastrophic. The Prime Minister of Pakistan has addressed in the National Security Meeting that they will eliminate all forms of Terrorism from Pakistan with the help of Government and Armed Forces.

The Government of Pakistan might fall in the trap set by the US by allowing them any airspace or any base in future. The future foreign policy towards Afghanistan can predict the further threats and resurgence of TTP in Pakistan. If any policy is made in the favor of the US, that will lead to more terrorist attacks in the country because neither Taliban nor TTP wants any physical or financial presence of the US against them.

TALAL MAQBOOL,

Lahore.