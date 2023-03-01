Share:

KASUR - The district administra­tion sealed two brick kilns and imposed fine Rs40,000 on them for causing smog. According to District Infor­mation Office press release issued here on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pattoki Awais Chishti alongwith environment pollution department team inspected various kilns and sealed two kilns. The team imposed fine amounting to Rs40,000 on them. The AC said that the crackdown would continue and strict action would be taken against smog SOPs violators.