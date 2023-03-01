Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Minister of Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday announced starting of two new routes of Pink People’s Bus Service in Karachi and the increasing number of busses on the Model Colony-Tower Route fleet today.

New routes of the pink bus service are from Power Chowrangi North Karachi to Indus Hospital and from Numaish Chowrangi to Clock Tower Sea view, the minister said while presiding over a meeting on the bus service. Sharjeel Memon said that route 2 of the service would start from Power Chowrangi North Karachi and culminate at Indus Hospital Korangi plying via Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Mor, Gulshan Chowrangi, Johar Mor, COD, Drigh Road, Shara-e-Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony and Singer Chowrangi Korangi No 5.

The pink bus would provide safe travel facilities to women on Route No 10 that starts from Numaish Chowrangi and proceeds through MA Jinnah Road, Zeb u Nisa Street, Metropole, Teen Talwar, Do Talwar, Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Dolman Mall and McDonald to Clock Tower Sea View, he informed.