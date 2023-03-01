Share:

KHANEWAL - Khanewal Police have arrested two notorious drug dealers and recovered hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched in the city on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, the City police station launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested two notorious drug deal­ers Ghulam Abbas and Abdul Shakoor. The police also recovered 9.200 ki­logramme of hashish from their pos­session and registered separate cases against them. The DPO said in a state­ment that the crackdown against drug peddlers would continue on daily basis without any discrimination to make the district drugs-free.

3 DEALERS HELD WITH CACHE OF FIREWORKS

The police arrested three fireworks dealers in a raid here on Tuesday and recovered a cache of fireworks from their possession. On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Farooq, a crackdown was launched in different areas of the district ahead of the upcoming Shab-e-Barat.