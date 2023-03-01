KHANEWAL - Khanewal Police have arrested two notorious drug dealers and recovered hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched in the city on Tuesday.
In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, the City police station launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested two notorious drug dealers Ghulam Abbas and Abdul Shakoor. The police also recovered 9.200 kilogramme of hashish from their possession and registered separate cases against them. The DPO said in a statement that the crackdown against drug peddlers would continue on daily basis without any discrimination to make the district drugs-free.
3 DEALERS HELD WITH CACHE OF FIREWORKS
The police arrested three fireworks dealers in a raid here on Tuesday and recovered a cache of fireworks from their possession. On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Farooq, a crackdown was launched in different areas of the district ahead of the upcoming Shab-e-Barat.