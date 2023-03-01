PESHAWAR - Prayers were offered for the two soldiers, who had been martyred in a clash with militants in North Waziristan, and they were laid to rest in their hometowns of Mardan and Bajaur. Sepoys Afzal Khan and Imranullah fought militants in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district and embraced martyrdom. Imranullah’s funeral prayer was offered in the village of Sarai Sar in Bajaur tribal district, that of Afzal Khan’s was held at Badragah in Mardan.
Our Staff Reporter
March 01, 2023
