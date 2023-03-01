Share:

PESHAWAR - Prayers were offered for the two soldiers, who had been martyred in a clash with militants in North Waziristan, and they were laid to rest in their home­towns of Mardan and Bajaur. Sepoys Afzal Khan and Imranullah fought militants in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district and embraced mar­tyrdom. Imranullah’s funeral prayer was offered in the village of Sarai Sar in Bajaur tribal district, that of Afzal Khan’s was held at Badragah in Mardan.