Peshawar - Dr palitha Mahipala, the world health Organization representative for pakistan, visited the Trauma Centre at Lady reading hospital, regarded as one of the best trauma care centres in the country. Dr Mahipala praised the hospital staff for their efficient care of patients brought in following the recent police line bombing. his visit was intended to discuss how WHO can assist in various medical fields, including trauma care management. Dr Mahipala announced that the whO will launch a trauma care diploma course for nurses, the first of its kind in the province. Furthermore, whO will collaborate with the hospital on future research projects.

Dr Junaid sarfaraz, Dean and Chief executive of Lady reading hospital, thanked whO and Dr Mahipala for their assistance. The hospital had requested assistance with emergency and disaster management medicines, patient care safety, healthcare services, nursing staff capacity building, and professional development. whO has pledged to provide treatment guidelines for various diseases to improve standardised treatment