ISLAMABAD - The current topsy-turvy political landscape in the country, which saw unprecedented changes after the removal of Imran Khan as prime minister, might witness ripples in the country’ political scenario in the days to come.
It can safely be commented that the country had politically not seen any dull day for the last one year. The apex court announcement on the verdict in suo motu proceedings regarding delay in polls in Punjab and KPK will definitely set a new political panorama for the country.
It is still unsure that the impact of today’s Supreme Court verdict will end the political uncertainty, if the apex court directs to announce election dates two the provinces. The implementation on the verdict in letter and spirit is going to be the next test for the PDM government, seemingly unwilling to hold the polls within 90 days. The gossips in the legal fraternity, in case of the apex court’s decision to conduct polls in due dates, suggest that the ruling clique might file a review petition with the consultations of all its eleven parties.
However, Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif, talking to the media in his initial reaction commented that the government should conduct the polls if the court gives direction. The country’s top lawyers present outside the court premises came up with a mixed reaction. Some of them were of the view that the verdict will definitely end the political uncertainty in the country but implementation over the verdict will remain a question.
“The verdict will partially create calm in the country’s political scene as most of the political forces are not in favour of immediately conducting polls,” commented a legal expert.
The apex court yesterday reserved its judgment after hearing all the parties - including the counsels of the ruling coalition, the PTI, the president and others - over two days. Though the court gave PTI and the coalition government to reach a consensus but they could not immediately agree upon any formula.
A debate has also erupted that the practice of pressurizing the court with different tactics by the political forces should come to an end. The political parties should accept the decision and avoid discussing the matters in public rallies in a sarcastic way.
The main political players should avoid sharing direct comments over the decision in and outside the parliament, according to the impression of the discussion in legal brains.
Former prime minister Imran Khan has repeatedly blamed the present government for deliberately delaying these elections.
President Arif Alvi had also made an attempt to engage in dialogue with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to set dates for the polls in the two provinces. The President, after getting no positive response from the top electoral body, had set April 9 as the elections date in the two provinces.