Share:

ISLAMABAD - The current topsy-turvy political landscape in the country, which saw unprecedented changes after the re­moval of Imran Khan as prime minister, might witness ripples in the country’ polit­ical scenario in the days to come.

It can safely be commented that the country had politically not seen any dull day for the last one year. The apex court announcement on the ver­dict in suo motu proceedings regard­ing delay in polls in Punjab and KPK will definitely set a new political pan­orama for the country.

It is still unsure that the impact of today’s Supreme Court verdict will end the political uncertainty, if the apex court directs to announce elec­tion dates two the provinces. The im­plementation on the verdict in letter and spirit is going to be the next test for the PDM government, seeming­ly unwilling to hold the polls within 90 days. The gossips in the legal fra­ternity, in case of the apex court’s de­cision to conduct polls in due dates, suggest that the ruling clique might file a review petition with the consul­tations of all its eleven parties.

However, Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif, talking to the media in his initial reaction com­mented that the government should conduct the polls if the court gives direction. The country’s top lawyers present outside the court premises came up with a mixed reaction. Some of them were of the view that the ver­dict will definitely end the political uncertainty in the country but imple­mentation over the verdict will re­main a question.

“The verdict will partially create calm in the country’s political scene as most of the political forces are not in favour of immediately conducting polls,” commented a legal expert.

The apex court yesterday reserved its judgment after hearing all the par­ties - including the counsels of the ruling coalition, the PTI, the pres­ident and others - over two days. Though the court gave PTI and the coalition government to reach a con­sensus but they could not immedi­ately agree upon any formula.

A debate has also erupted that the practice of pressurizing the court with different tactics by the political forces should come to an end. The political parties should accept the decision and avoid discussing the matters in public rallies in a sarcas­tic way.

The main political players should avoid sharing direct comments over the decision in and outside the par­liament, according to the impression of the discussion in legal brains.

Former prime minister Imran Khan has repeatedly blamed the present government for deliberately delaying these elections.

President Arif Alvi had also made an attempt to engage in dialogue with the Chief Election Commis­sioner (CEC) to set dates for the polls in the two provinces. The Pres­ident, after getting no positive re­sponse from the top electoral body, had set April 9 as the elections date in the two provinces.