Share:

LAHORE - PTI Senior leader Yasmin Rashid condemns the removal of security bar-ricades outside the resi­dence of former Prime Minister Imran Khanby the provin-cial government here on Tuesday.

Yasmin said that the life of PTI supremo is un­der serious threat and removing the security bar­riers is cheap stunt by the caretaker Punjab gov­ernment. Dr. Yasmin Rashid strongly condemned the removal of the barrier by the district admin­istration outside Zaman Park from Imran Khan’s residence. Imran Khan is risking his life to appear in the courts, she added.