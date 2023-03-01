LAHORE - PTI Senior leader Yasmin Rashid condemns the removal of security bar-ricades outside the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khanby the provin-cial government here on Tuesday.
Yasmin said that the life of PTI supremo is under serious threat and removing the security barriers is cheap stunt by the caretaker Punjab government. Dr. Yasmin Rashid strongly condemned the removal of the barrier by the district administration outside Zaman Park from Imran Khan’s residence. Imran Khan is risking his life to appear in the courts, she added.