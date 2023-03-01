Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated across province on March 14. In this regard, Caretak­er Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir chaired a meet­ing here on Tuesday to review the preparations for the festival. The minister ordered for chang­ing the “logo” of Punjab Culture Day and includ-ing a sketch of a woman with a man in it. Amir Mir said that the “logo” of Punjab Cul­ture Day should be compatible with our culture with adequate repre-sentation of women. The provincial minister also ordered to ensure representation of youth at the cultural day events. The minister said that the Cul­ture Day celebrations would be organised at official level across the province. The culture of the desert, plains and hilly regions of Punjab would be highlighted. All colors of lan-guage and culture of Punjab would be highlighted and the cultural events would be organised at the level of schools and colleges, he added.