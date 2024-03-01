0.9m deserving families to get free ration: Commissioner

MULTAN - The Multan Division Commissioner Maryam Khan has stated that the divisional administration would deliver free ration bags to 900,000 deserving families at their homes. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the commissioner said that as per directives of the provincial government, all possible efforts would be made to facilitate deserving families across the province. She said that a special awareness campaign has already been started through making announcements at Masajid. She said that the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has been assigned a special task to check the quality of food items. The commissioner maintained that QR code would be mentioned to ensure that ration bags are delivered to the relevant persons after scanning the national identity card.