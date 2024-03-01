0.9m deserving families to get free ration: Commissioner

MULTAN - The Multan Division Com­missioner Maryam Khan has stated that the division­al administration would deliver free ration bags to 900,000 deserving families at their homes. In a state­ment issued here on Thurs­day, the commissioner said that as per directives of the provincial government, all possible efforts would be made to facilitate deserving families across the prov­ince. She said that a spe­cial awareness campaign has already been started through making announce­ments at Masajid. She said that the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has been assigned a special task to check the quality of food items. The commissioner maintained that QR code would be mentioned to en­sure that ration bags are delivered to the relevant persons after scanning the national identity card.