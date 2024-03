ATTOCK - One died while two received in­juries when a motorbike and van collided in Fatehjang City. An ambulance of Rescue 1122 shift­ed the dead and injured to THQ Hospital Fatehjang. The dead was identified as 17-year-old In­amullah son of Naseem Gul while the injured included 39-year-old Amin Shah son of Akbar Shah and 17-year-old Sudais.