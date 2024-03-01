2 brothers arrested in blind murder case

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police successfully traced the blind murder of a woman, occurring eight days ago within the jurisdiction of Paharpur police station. On Thursday, the deceased’s two brothers were apprehended in connection with the crime. Initially, the family had deemed the woman’s death in Dhakki area of Paharpur as natural.
Upon receiving information, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani promptly instructed the Paharpur police to initiate an investigation.
The police team, led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar and SHO Samar Abbas, delved into the matter. Subsequently, the investigation revealed the involvement of the deceased’s brothers, Aqeel and Shakeel, sons of Muhammad Sharif.