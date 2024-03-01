Friday, March 01, 2024
2 brothers arrested in blind murder case

March 01, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The district police successfully traced the blind murder of a wom­an, occurring eight days ago within the jurisdic­tion of Paharpur police station. On Thursday, the deceased’s two broth­ers were apprehended in connection with the crime. Initially, the fami­ly had deemed the wom­an’s death in Dhakki area of Paharpur as natural.

Upon receiving infor­mation, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani prompt­ly instructed the Pahar­pur police to initiate an investigation. 

The police team, led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar and SHO Samar Abbas, delved into the matter. Sub­sequently, the inves­tigation revealed the involvement of the de­ceased’s brothers, Aqeel and Shakeel, sons of Mu­hammad Sharif.

